Protesters sound off on Iran conflict

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A group of about 50 people gathered Wednesday in front of the Wallace Bennett Federal Building in Salt Lake City to protest the United States going to war with Iran.

It was organized by the Party of Socialism and Liberation in Salt Lake City.

Many held signs and chanted. Their demonstration followed Tuesday’s Iranian ballistic missile attack on U.S. forces in Iraq.

Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump announced it appeared Iran was standing down. However, the president did threaten sanctions which has local Iranian-Americans concerned.

“That’s the thing with these sanctions that it’s not really targeting the people that it should be targeting,” said Tannaz Rose Hoffman. “It’s not really targeting the people that it should be targeting. It’s targeting the people that are normal everyday people. The worst thing right now is the inflation of everything. People don’t have money anymore to buy the essentials or the necessities for healthcare.”

Hoffman is concerned the poorest people will be driven further into poverty with the potential threat of war as well as sanctions.

