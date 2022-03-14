SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A protester was arrested during a fur trade demonstration over the weekend at City Creek Center.

Trevor Francis Bellaccomo, 34, allegedly threw a red substance into the fountain at City Creek Center on Saturday causing over $6,000 in damage, according to a probable cause statement.

Courtesy: Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade

Police initially confronted Bellaccomo about protesting on private property, as the group he belonged to was protesting against Louis Vuitton selling fur at the City Creek Center.

Bellaccomo ran down an escalator after being confronted by police, grabbed a bucket of red liquid, and threw it into the fountain. Police say Bellaccomo then grabbed another bucket of red liquid and threw it in the fountain again.

Courtesy: Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade

Property facility employees told police that the damages are $6,000 because they will have to empty the fountain, clean it, and refill it, court records state. The fountain contains 100,000 gallons of water.

Bellaccomo was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on charges of failure to disperse and criminal mischief.

The group that Bellaccomo was protesting for, Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade says in a Facebook post the fountain was “dyed red” to symbolize the blood LV has on their hands from murdered animals for fashion.