Protecting the Community: Ogden schools receive free security upgrades

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Community members gathered together to help make schools within the area safer, Friday.

According to event organizers, on June 18, 80 volunteers from Convergint Technologies in Salt Lake City spent their “day off” to dedicate time and talents (and donated security equipment) to upgrading access controls and school security systems, conducting security audits, and improving maintenance as part of their free school safety and security checklist and public service school security initiative.

Schools across the Ogden valley, such as Heritage Elementary, received free security upgrades as part of the global security company’s STEP Up for Schools day-long event.

STEP Up stands for secure, train, educate, and protect — and is a part of Convergint‘s main objective.

“The June 18 events across the U.S. mark the 20th consecutive year Convergint offices will close so more than 3,400+ colleagues can perform security assessments and install interior and exterior security systems and upgrades in more than 90 communities around the U.S.,” event organizers share.

According to officials, many volunteers also spent time repairing and painting the schools to help create a completed safe atmosphere. Their goal is to ensure systems are fully operational when the school year begins.

Officials say some upgrade tasks include checking door locks, lighting, intercoms, software, and foliage that might block views from security cameras or personnel.

For more information about Convergint Technologies’ Social Responsibility and STEP Up initiatives, how to donate materials, or see if your local school can participate, go to www.convergint.com/STEPUp.