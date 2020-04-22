Protecting open space around Camp Williams benefits nature, agriculture, and Army National Guard training

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — On Wednesday, The Conservation Fund, partnered with the Utah Army National guard and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, announced the protection of 400 acres of working agricultural land.

The land is located near the Camp Williams National Guard Training site south of Salt Lake City. Preserving this land would support Camp Williams through maintaining the area around the base as agricultural land. This would prevent any incompatible development on that land in the future and would also benefit wildlife in the area.

RELATED: Utah National Guard artillery exercises sporadically throughout April

The recent population growth in Salt Lake and Utah counties has caused subdivisions to be built near Camp Williams, which has made it difficult to complete some training safely. Camp Williams is working with The Conservation Fund and other partners to protect buffer land around the camp, as well as preserve nature and agricultural land. This will help to prevent development which could interfere with training.

“The success of this initiative is two-fold,” U.S. Senator Mitt Romney said. “While supporting our military readiness at a time when the U.S. faces increased threats around the world, this initiative will also ensure that communities continue to have a voice in the management and conservation of their lands. I applaud the work of The Conservation Fund, the Utah Army National Guard, and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in forging this partnership that will benefit our state greatly.”

Latest Posts: