‘Protect yourself’: Iron County Sheriff’s Office gives tips on avoiding credit card scams

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Iron County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to give the public some tips on avoiding credit card scams.

According to the post on the ICSO Facebook page, many scammers and identity thieves look to steal credit cards from unsuspecting victims’ mailboxes.

“It’s already pre-approved! They just add a little here and there and voila! You’re paying for a credit card you didn’t apply for,” the ICSO said in a Facebook post.

However, there is something you can do to make sure these credit cards aren’t sitting in your mailbox for the taking in the first place.

According to the ICSO, “To reduce the amount of pre-approved credit card offers hitting your mailbox, protect yourself by removing your name from the offer lists provided by credit reporting companies.”

Those who want to opt out of pre-approved credit cards being sent to them, visit www.optoutprescreen.com.

“Knowledge is power. Protect yourself. Stay Scam Smart #scamsmart,” the ICSO said in a Facebook post.