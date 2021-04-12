Protect yourself from mail and package theft

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Mail theft is on the rise and postal inspectors who investigate these crimes arreste thousands of mail and package thieves every year.

The Sandy Police Department took to social media to make sure you don’t find yourself becoming a victim.

— Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) April 12, 2021

To help prevent mail theft in your community Sandy Police has provided a few tips below

Promptly pick up mail

Deposit outgoing mail inside your local post office

Use hold for pick-up

Hold the Mail

Start a Neighborhood Watch Program

Go paperless

Secure your mailbox

Use Informed delivery by USPS

Use USPS delivery instructions

Opt out of junk mail

Get a P.O. Box

Install a Mailbox Chime

Porch pirates are also on the lookout for packages in front of your home. To make sure you do not become a victim follow the tips below: