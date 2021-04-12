Protect yourself from mail and package theft

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Mail theft is on the rise and postal inspectors who investigate these crimes arreste thousands of mail and package thieves every year.
The Sandy Police Department took to social media to make sure you don’t find yourself becoming a victim.
To help prevent mail theft in your community Sandy Police has provided a few tips below
- Promptly pick up mail
- Deposit outgoing mail inside your local post office
- Use hold for pick-up
- Hold the Mail
- Start a Neighborhood Watch Program
- Go paperless
- Secure your mailbox
- Use Informed delivery by USPS
- Use USPS delivery instructions
- Opt out of junk mail
- Get a P.O. Box
- Install a Mailbox Chime
Porch pirates are also on the lookout for packages in front of your home. To make sure you do not become a victim follow the tips below:
- Send packages to a secure location
- If you are leaving on vacation, request a vacation hold on your packages
- Provide delivery instructions
- Schedule packages to arrive when you are home and track them
- Require a signature
- Consider package theft prevention products
- Install cameras and/or a video doorbell
- Network with your neighbors