SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Foxtail grass is running rampant throughout the Beehive State and can not only be a nuisance but also dangerous and potentially deadly for your pets.

Foxtails are spikelet clusters of bristled seeds that are designed to burrow into the ground. Meaning if they get attached to your pet’s foot, fur – or worse in their ears or nose – they will burrow deeper and get stuck as opposed to just falling out with a quick scratch or sneeze.

Plants with foxtails are fairly widespread throughout the Western United States. If they get stuck on your pet, they can spread bacteria, cause infections and potentially cause death if the seed burrows its way to a lung or the brain.

Dogs or cats that have an embedded foxtail may show a variety of symptoms, depending on where the grass seed is. According to American Kennel Club, some things to look out for are:

Swelling

Limping and/or licking one area of the foot

Incessant scratching at an ear and/or head shaking or tilting

Pawing at an eye that is red, swollen, or has a discharge

Repeated coughing or frequent sneezing

Persistent licking at their genitals

Foxtails can be avoided and there are ways to make it less likely for our pet should get one.

Pet owners should avoid overgrown areas of grass. If you do go through an area where foxtails are growing or could be growing, run a fine-toothed comb through their coat and inspect their fur, ears, face, and mouth for any barbed awns. You can pull out a foxtail before it starts burrowing with a brush or tweezers. If your dog or cat has long hair, consider getting their fur trimmed to lessen the likelihood of a foxtail attaching.

If a foxtail is already embedded and surrounded by red and swollen skin, or your dog or cat is showing strange behaviors, especially sneezing or breathing problems, take your pet to the veterinarian right away.