‘Protect Provo’: Provo Fire & Rescue announces new chipping program

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Provo Fire and Rescue Department announced a new chipping program to decrease risk within Wildland Urban Interface (WUI).

The WUI is an area where development exists next to undeveloped land, according to officials.

Fire and Rescue officials say for those who live in this area and keep their property clear of excess brush and weeds, it creates a defensible space around their home to protect it from wildfire.

Officials emphasized that the more members of the community do this, the safer Provo becomes.

In March and April, fire officials say they will be sponsoring Provo Chipper Days in high-risk areas.

There is no need to sign up, all residents will have to do is have piles ready to be chipped.

Phase one will take place from March 15 through Match 20 in Edgemont, Indian Hills, North Timpview, River Bottoms, Rock Canyon, and Sherwood Hills.

The second phase will take place from April 19th through April 24th in Oak Hills, Wasatch, Foothills, Provost, Provost South, and Spring Creek.

Officials ask that residents follow the chipping sheet guidelines and have their chipping pile out to the road in the morning.