ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (ABC4) – Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against Lori Vallow Daybell and also want her tried with her husband Chad Daybell, according to East Idaho News.

Prosecutors filed the motion on Monday and say if Lori Daybell is convicted “for any of the counts of first-degree murder and/or any of the counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder,” they will seek the death penalty as a sentencing option, East Idaho News reports.

Both are charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — two of Lori Daybell’s kids — along with Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

The prosecutors cited the following reasons why Lori and Chad Daybell are eligible for the death penalty:

The alleged murders were “committed for remuneration” (financial gain).

The alleged murders were “especially heinous, atrocious, cruel, or manifesting exceptional depravity.”

The defendant exhibited “an utter disregard for human life.”

The defendant has exhibited “a propensity to commit murder and will probably constitute a continuing threat to society.”

Lori Vallow Daybell is set to stand trial on October 11, 2022.

The trial is set to be held at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho.