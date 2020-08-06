Prosecutors allege Utah man impersonated federal judges, exploited elderly in scheme

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah man accused of defrauding the elderly in an elaborate scheme will appear in federal court Thursday morning.

Prosecutors said Kurt Jurgens Bauer, 56, solicited money from victims with fraudulent promises that he was on the verge of receiving hundreds of millions of dollars – even billions – and would be able to pay a large return on their investment.

Bauer, who also lived in Las Vegas, is charged with three counts of wire fraud and two counts of false impersonation of an employee of the United States in a recently unsealed indictment.

“We prioritize investigations and prosecutions involving elderly victims. As I’ve said before – we revere our elders, we do not defraud them,” U.S. Attorney John W. Huber said in a statement Wednesday.

According to the indictment, beginning in 2011 and continuing until April 2020, Bauer devised an advance-fee scheme to solicit money from victims.

Bauer told victims that the United States District Court for the District of Nevada had frozen funds due to him, according to the indictment. Bauer told victims that the court required “bond” payments to secure the frozen funds, and he solicited victims to make the payments – often on a weekly basis, the indictment alleges.

Bauer assured victim investors that the court was going to release funds to him in the near future. Once the funds were released, the victims would receive “large returns” in exchange for their upfront payments. Prosecutors said, in reality, Bauer had no way to pay his victims back and he spent the money on himself including paying hotel bills, credit card payments, and restaurants.

The indictment alleges Bauer received more than $300,000 from victims, including at least $200,000 from two victims in their 80s. Prosecutors said Bauer created false identities, phone numbers, and email accounts all to further the scheme.

Bauer was arrested in July. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count of wire fraud and up to three years for each count of false impersonation of an employee of the United States if convicted of the charges.