Prosecution withdraws dispute of Lori Daybell’s competency to stand trial

FREMONT, Idaho (ABC4) – Prosecutors are no longer disputing the findings of a psychologist who determined that Lori Daybell was not competent to stand trial, according to court documents obtained by ABC4.

The documents indicate “the State further does not object to a medical physician’s evaluation and diagnosis of the Defendant with a corresponding treatment plan for the purpose of restoring the Defendant’s competence.”

A psychological assessment, previously conducted by a licensed clinical psychologist, “determined that at this time, [Lori Vallow] is not competent to proceed, and recommends restorative treatment,” according to court documents obtained by ABC4.

A grand jury recently indicted Lori Daybell, along with her husband Chad Daybell, for the deaths of Chad’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, and the couple’s children, Tylee Ryan, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow.

These new charges include a third co-conspirator – Lori Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox. He allegedly shot and killed Vallow’s ex-husband Charles Vallow in Chandler, Ariz, in July 2019. Police ruled it as self-defense.

Months later, in December, Cox died in his Arizona home. According to the autopsy, he died of natural causes.

