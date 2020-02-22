Proposed Senate Bill would prohibit abortions in Utah except under certain circumstances

(ABC4 News) — Senate Bill 174, sponsored by Senator Daniel McCay, would prohibit abortions except under certain circumstances.

The bill, proposed in the Utah 2020 Legislative Session, would prohibit pregnant women from receiving an abortion at any point during the pregnancy, as well as doctors from performing an abortion.

The exceptions to this bill would include if the pregnancy would cause a substantial or irreversible impairment to the mother, if the fetus had a severe and lethal defect, or if the pregnancy was the result of rape, rape of a child, or incest.

In the case of these exceptions, the doctor performing the abortion would need to ensure that the rape, rape of a child, or incest is reported to law enforcement before performing the abortion.

Click here for more information about Senate Bill 174.

What others are clicking on: