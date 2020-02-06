Proposed new bill to extend protections under Safe Haven Law

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Representative Patrice Arent proposed modifications to Utah’s newborn Safe Haven Law Wednesday.

The law allows parents to anonymously drop off newborns at any hospital in the state of Utah, no questioned asked.

Since the law passed, officials say it has saved many infants that may have otherwise ended up in unsafe places like dumpsters.

Representative Arent’s bill proposes to extend the time someone can relinquish a newborn from three days to 30 days after the child is born.

The first adopted child under the law testified Wednesday in support of the bill.

Representative Arent says she believes the modification will save more lives. The bill passed committee on a unanimous vote and is now off to the full House for consideration.

