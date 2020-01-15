Proposed bill would push minimum age to 18 for transgender surgery and hormone therapy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A new bill being drafted on Capitol Hill may force teens identifying as transgender to wait until the age of 18 to pursue hormone therapy and gender reassignment surgery. Critics of the bill worry it could cause more harm than good.

For Utah County resident Rylee Deeben, the last eight years have been difficult. During that time, she’s experienced gender dysphoria and suffered from depression and anxiety after coming out as gay and being bullied in junior high.

“I would always look in the mirror and question why I was so uncomfortable with the way I looked or the body parts I had,” said Deeben.

She almost lost her life to suicide in 9th grade because of the emotional and mental burdens she endured as a transgender teen. Without the financial means or support of her family, she had to wait until she was 18 to fully transition.

“I would have definitely had hormone therapy and surgery when I was 16 if I could. It would have saved me from so much grief and problems with development and growing up. I wouldn’t have had to go through male puberty and then female puberty too,'” she said. “But my family wasn’t very accepting and wouldn’t let me transition. So for that time, I just socially transitioned.”

Under a new bill being drafted by Rep. Brad Daw, teens with the same experience as Deeben’s wouldn’t have the option to pursue hormone therapy or gender assignment surgery until they are legally an adult.

“We saw that there were some transgender procedures being performed on minors. We studied that, what was going on, and what the concerns were. We actually approached some doctors and some providers and asked them some very pointed questions,” he said. “Since then, the operations that we’ve heard of have ceased to happen. But that made us think, ‘We ought to have something in statute because this kind of a thing is so life-changing. It needs to happen when they’re an adult.'”

He said this is not an all-out ban on transgender procedures, but rather a way for transgender teens to have more time before they can make a fully-informed and mature decision.

“I don’t want this to be perceived as any kind of an attack or front. I just want this to be perceived as, ‘Let’s look at best medical practices and make sure that’s what we’re doing here in the state,'” said Rep. Daw. “We don’t think you’re broken. We don’t think that there’s a problem here. We just feel like that this kind of an irreversible decision needs to be made when you’re fully an adult.”

Deeben said there are a number of steps leading up to gender reassignment surgery include undergoing hormone therapy for approximately a year and obtaining approval letters from mental therapists, psychiatrists, and hormone therapists.

“You have to go through all these steps before you’re even allowed to have gender reassignment surgery just to make sure this is really what you want and this is really the path you want to go with your life,” said Deeben.

She argued most transgender teens already know their true identity at a young age and by taking away their option to begin transitioning, she fears it could cause suicide rates to go up.

“If a transgender teen could start hormone therapy beforehand, it’s life-changing for them because they don’t develop secondary sex characteristics that are detrimental to the gender dysphoria feeling. Unless you are transgender, you cannot fathom what it feels like to have gender dysphoria and have to take these steps to finally become who you are,” she said.

She added, “What legislators don’t understand is there’s that high suicide rate because people are trying to dictate what we can do to our own bodies. Why would you make somebody wait until they’re 18 to take life-saving measures? People always say that’s because it’s hard to transition, but it’s not. The problem isn’t transitioning, the life-saving step is transitioning. The problem is ignorance.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Officials confirm 11-month-old has died after being found unresponsive in Knox County bathtub

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials confirm 11-month-old has died after being found unresponsive in Knox County bathtub"

Family of Kelly Glover celebrates her life and legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of Kelly Glover celebrates her life and legacy"

GMU Plant Based Dunkin

Thumbnail for the video titled "GMU Plant Based Dunkin"

Former Wasatch County Search and Rescue team member dies in Montana snowmobile accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Wasatch County Search and Rescue team member dies in Montana snowmobile accident"

Police: 19-year-old Utah Marine dies in California wrong way crash (Video: KGTV)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: 19-year-old Utah Marine dies in California wrong way crash (Video: KGTV)"

Woman saved from burning home in SLC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman saved from burning home in SLC"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss