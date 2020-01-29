Proposed bill to prohibit fetal remains being discarded with other medical waste

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new Utah bill proposed in the 2020 legislative general session would prohibit fetal remains from being discarded with other medical waste. 

Senate Bill 67 is sponsored by Sen. Curtis Bramble and House sponsor Rep. Karianne Lisonbee. 

This bill would impact women who chose to have an abortion and women who experience a miscarriage. 

The proposed bill states that if women in a health care facility has a miscarriage or abortion, the remains can be taken with permission to the pathology laboratory operated under contract with a general acute hospital for cremation. 

It would require healthcare facilities to inform the woman of her right to choose the final resting place of the remains in the case of miscarriage or an abortion. 

If the pregnant woman is a minor, the healthcare facility would have to obtain parental consent on how the fetal remains are handled, the bill states. 

The bill states that remains will not be treated as medical waste. 

Healthcare facilities would be required to notify women of this right before performing an abortion, S.B. 67 states. 

Officials with Wasatch Women’s Center told ABC4 News that by current law all fetal remains from abortions are taken to a state pathologist lab, where they are cremated.

To read bill S.B. 67 click here.

