SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A bill that could help victims of domestic violence and stalking escape is one step closer to becoming a reality.

House Bill 117 would make it harder for an abuser to figure out where a victim lives. Rep. Pitcher said 40 other states already have laws on the books that do this.

H.B. 117 would create an address confidentiality program. This program would house victims’ home addresses and forward all their mail… keeping their whereabouts private. Instead of listing their personal address on things like their voter registration or driver’s license, it would list the confidentiality program address.

Only a few people would have access to the private address database. Even police would not be able to check it without filing a request first, with a max turnaround time of 24 hours.

District Attorney Sim Gill has been pushing for something like this for years.

“We waited too long and victims should not have to wait another day,” said Gill.

On Friday the bill passed the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee.

“For an individual who is trying to escape a perpetrator or just shut down any harassment or abuse, this is really a game-changer,” said Rep. Pitcher.