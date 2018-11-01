Newsfore Opt-In Form

Prop 4 proponents encourage college students to vote

Local News

by: Staff

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – People came out to show their support for Prop 4 in Salt Lake City Wednesday.

Proponents were at the University of Utah to encourage college students to vote.

It’s part of the “Yes on 4” and Better Boundaries campaign which is also provided free transportation to early voting locations to all eligible voters.

Proposition 4 is on the Utah ballot this midterm election.  It would create an independent redistricting commission meant to address gerrymandering.

That commission would make recommendations to the legislature but not have binding authority.

