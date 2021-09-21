Proof of vaccination, masks part of Park City Mountain Resort’s COVID-19 protocols

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – If you’re planning on heading up to Park City Mountain Resort to ski, you’ll need your COVID-19 vaccine. Vail Resorts, which oversees the Park City resort, unveiled its COVID-19 requirements ahead of the winter season.

This season, Vail Resorts says it is focusing its COVID-19 safety protocols on indoor spaces.

When it comes to indoor settings at Park City and other Vail resorts, face coverings will be required. This includes restaurants, lodging properties, restrooms, and retail and rental locations. Masks will not be required outdoors, in lift lines, or on chairlifts or gondolas, unless required by local public health authorities.

If you are looking to eat at Park City Mountain Resort or any other Vail resort, you will still need to book a reservation using the Time to Dine reservation service. While this remains the same as last year, Vail says they are expecting more seating and dining capacity this season. Reservations are expected to open one day prior rather than day-of like it was last season.

For those looking to dine at the resorts, either at indoor or on-mountain quick-service restaurants, Vail is requiring guests 12-years-old and older to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Details about the verification process will be released ahead of the season.

“Consistent with many other large-scale indoor activities and venues, we believe the vaccine requirement is important for the protection of our guests and our employees, given the number of people using these facilities and the fact that guests will not be wearing face coverings while eating and drinking. This is currently the only part of our experience that will require proof of vaccination, unless required by local public health,” officials say.

Employees will also be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Resort employees are required to undergo daily health screenings, wear masks indoors, wash their hands regularly, and stay home if they are feeling unwell, according to Vail Resorts.

At Park City Mountain and all other Vail Resorts, transactions will be cashless, unless otherwise required by law. This is effective at the hotels, restaurants, ski and ride school, and all other points of sale. Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting remain in place. Unlike last year, lifts and gondolas will load at normal capacity. A mountain reservation system will not be in effect.

This is not the first Utah venue to require proof of vaccination. The Utah Symphony, the Utah Opera, most colleges and universities, and Salt Lake City’s The State Room are among those requiring customers and guests to get the vaccine before entering.