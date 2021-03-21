Promoting lifelong learning, USU relaunches ‘Summer Citizens Program’ for summer 2021

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – University officials announce the opening of the Summer Citizens Program, Friday.

On March 19, Utah State University President, Noelle Cockett, announced that the Summer Citizens Program will be happening this summer.

In 2020, the event was originally cancelled due to the global pandemic.

According to Cockett, the decision to get back into the game comes from lower COVID-19 numbers.

“Utah State will be able to have some of our classes, with social distancing and possibly masks. We’re looking forward to having them back in Cache Valley and helping make that Summer Citizens Program a success,” Cockett states.

The president shares that though the event is back in session, event organizers will also prioritize each participant’s safety.

“While the sections might be smaller, we anticipate having the programs we have had in the past, at least a large percentage of those.”

The program is designed to promote lifelong learning for older generations on campus. Officials say that for more than 45 years, 800+ senior citizens participate during the summer.

The program is to kick off in May.