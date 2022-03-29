SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – City leaders say more criminals, drugs, and guns are off the streets thanks to an initiative aimed at making neighborhoods safer.

It’s called Project Safe Neighborhoods, while the project has been around nationwide for a number of years, city leaders launched the program in Salt Lake City in early 2021.

Police say since the start of the project, violent crimes in Salt Lake City have declined by 4% and overall data shows crime is down by just over 15% since Salt Lake City adopted the initiative.

The joint effort brings together the Mayor’s office, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, and others to tackle crimes happening in Salt Lake.



This year alone Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall says 24 defendants have been charged with significant crimes, and over 200 criminals facing charges throughout the past year.

“Criminals are not welcome in Salt Lake City and we will do everything we can to catch you,” says Mayor Mendenhall to a room full of reporters.

Mendenhall makes a strong point directed at offenders that if an individual is caught in Salt Lake City with a stolen gun, drugs, or committing a violent crime you will pay the price for it and it could be mean a few years behind bars.

While she praises law enforcement and partnering agencies, it’s also the public that plays a role in cleaning up Salt Lake City’s streets “without our public, without people calling in with these tips or when they see something we couldn’t do this work.”

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown echoed the mayor saying “what we are doing here in Salt Lake City is vital” in efforts to protect citizens in not only Utah’s capital city but statewide as well.

Officials with partnering agencies say just this year alone police have recovered 27 stolen guns off the streets and over 200 since the initiative started in Salt Lake City last year “so when we talk about pulling 227 firearms off the streets, we’re talking about alleviating what could be hundreds of crimes of the streets” says ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Bradley J. Engelbert.

Ultimately, Mayor Erin Mendenhall says the work is far from over and there really is no finish line especially as Salt Lake City and the state of Utah continue to grow.