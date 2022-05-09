SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Thousands of pride flags will fly in yards across Utah in May.

The flags are a part of a mission called Project Rainbow, working to promote LGBTQ+ visibility and foster inclusivity throughout the state.

The organization plans to distribute 8,000 flags, and if you want one, a $15 donation is required to sign up.

On significant dates throughout the year, those involved in Project Rainbow stake rainbow flags at “host” homes and businesses to create community-wide displays of LGBTQ+ love and acceptance.

Their flag campaigns include Utah Pride Week, Transgender Day of Visibility, Transgender Day of Remembrance, and Southern Utah Pride Week.

Funds raised by donations from flag hosts are given out through their Community Fund, in support of organizations, projects and events that further increase LGBTQ+ support and visibility throughout Utah.