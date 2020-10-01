Project Military Hunger Relief to help 400 local veterans and families with care packages

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Hill Air Force Base volunteers and local community members are assembling a week’s worth of complimentary packaged food, fresh produce, and personal care items for 400 local veterans, active-duty military members, and their families. The care packages are all part of the Project Military Hunger Relief program.

Project Military Hunger Relief is made possible through organizations such as The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes, Utah Chapter of Blue Star Families, Feed the Children, and others.

“We all know 2020 has been a pretty awful year for most people, and for our veterans especially,” said retired Army sergeant Mary Herrera, Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes national spokesperson. “We’re proud to team with these other outstanding groups to serve the brave men and women who defend our nation.”

On Saturday, the volunteers and community members will gather to assemble to the food and care kits.