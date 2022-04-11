UTAH (ABC4) – Applications are now open for a program that will provide heating and cooling expenses for Utahns year-round.

The Utah Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAT) helps eligible households pay for home heating, cooling, and water assistance. Last year, HEAT assisted more than 26,000 Utah households with their utility bills, a press release states.

To qualify, the household income is at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level or about $41,625 per year for a family of four. Priority for assistance is given to households with the highest energy burden in relation to the household income while considering vulnerable individuals such as young children, individuals with disabilities, and elderly family members.

The cooling benefit runs from April to September, while the heating benefit runs from October to March.

The applications are accepted from April through September.