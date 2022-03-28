Utah (ABC4) – Shaun Jolley and his family have been looking to buy a home since 2018, but they couldn’t find anything they liked in their price range.

“For a lot of people, it’s out of reach right now,” said Jolley.



That’s when they discovered the Neighborhood Nonprofit Housing Corporation’s Mutual Self-Help Build Program. The program teaches families how to build houses, and allows families to work in groups to help build each other’s homes.



“They will do the framing together roofing together and finish work together. It’s a mutual process where you’re helping your neighbors build their homes as much as your neighbors are helping you build yours,” said Josh Runhaar, the Executive Director of Nonprofit Housing Corporation.

The cost of the homes is lowered by each family helping build the bulk of the houses.

“Our current build groups are appraising at about $450,000 of value, but the mortgages we are able to get people into because of the sweat equity they are putting in, are in the low 330s. So much more affordable,” Runhaar said.



After being on the waitlist for about a year, the Jolley family started building their home with seven other families, putting in 14,000 hours of hard work between the entire group.



Jolley says his whole family is excited to move into their new home and community by the end of the week.



“We’ve all enjoyed each other’s company, and being able to build side by side,” said Jolley.



An open house to show these homes will be held Wednesday.



Similar programs to this are available across several rural communities across the state.