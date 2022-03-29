SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – When there’s a vacancy on the Utah supreme court attorneys and judges are notified to apply for the position. Once applications are received, the nominating commission picks the seven best applicants to be reviewed by the governor.

“The governor interviews them, and he picks one and nominates them and that’s the name that comes to the Senate,” said Senator Todd Weiler, the Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee Chair. The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee holds a public hearing, then issues a recommendation to the full senate.

If confirmed by the Senate, Judge Diana Hagen will serve as a justice on the Utah supreme court.



“It’s extremely important to interpret the laws that the legislature passes, possibly the laws that city councils and county commissions pass, and also to interpret the state constitution,” said Sen. Weiler.

The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on Judge Hagen by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 11.



“I think she’s a highly qualified jurist, and I would expect that we’ll get very positive feedback on her,” Sen. Weiler said.