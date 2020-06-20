Probable cause statement details what led investigators to bodies of Idaho siblings

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News) – A judge in Idaho released the probable cause document which details the search and discovery of the remains of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan in Chad Daybell’s backyard.

According to the documents obtained by East Idaho News, on June 9th, investigators executed a search warrant on Daybell’s home after extensive analysis of phone records.

Rexburg police and the FBI used GPS data points, cell tower connections, wi-fi connections, and Google tracking information to pinpoint the movements of Alex Cox, the children’s uncle, during the month the children disappeared.

Cox is the brother of Lori Vallow, the children’s mother. He died in December 2019.

Investigators used the locations where Cox’s phone pinged around Daybell’s property to determine multiple “sites of interest.” They searched these areas, and found JJ’s body buried in two layers of plastic beneath a pile of rocks and dirt at a pet cemetery on the property.

Daybell was reportedly watching from across the street while officers searched his property and took off in his vehicle when they found JJ’s remains. Daybell was taken into custody a short time later where he remains on $1 million bond.

Lori Vallow Daybell also remains in jail on $1 million bond.