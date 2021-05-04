WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Prisoner accused of assaulting, injuring jail guard in Salt Lake County

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man previously booked into jail for aggravated robbery is now facing additional charges after allegedly assaulting a prison guard in Salt Lake City.

In late April, 32-year-old Fredrick Hidalgo was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for robbery.

On Sunday, authorities say Hidalgo pushed himself out of his cell by pushing a guard. The guard fell to the ground, where Hidalgo allegedly began punching him in the face.

According to the affidavit, Hidalgo then grabbed a squeegee that was in the housing unit and struck the deputy in the head and body.

That deputy was then transported to an area hospital after suffering a laceration to his head, requiring 13 staples.

Charges of aggravated assault by a prisoner with serious bodily injury and assault against an officer with a weapon or use of force have been recommended against Hidalgo, according to the probable cause statement.

In April, while performing routine perimeter security near the jail, two deputies encountered a man who began firing at them. Both deputies were shot in the face, with one losing an eye as a result. The suspect, 31-year-old Joshua Johnson, was confirmed dead by the Officer Involved Critical Incident protocol team.

