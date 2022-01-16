Principal at Hunter High sends letter of support following tragic shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Hunter High School principal, Ryan Oaks, has released a letter to students, families, and staff following a shooting that killed two teens and put another in critical condition in West Valley City on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The shooting, which resulted in the tragic deaths of 15-year-old Paul Tahi and 14-year-old Tivani Lopati, both students of Hunter High School, happened when a dispute between two groups escalated into an altercation and ultimately, a shooting, police say.

“We continue to mourn the loss of Tivani and Paul and we offer our love and support to their parents and siblings, as well as the countless other family and friends affected,” said Oaks. “Parents, you are your child’s most important resource and support as they cope with this tragedy.”

Principal Oaks goes on to stress the importance of reaching out for support to those who are feeling sad or struggling. He adds that the SafeUT app is one resource that’s available, which provides 24/7 access to crisis counselors.

The principal notes that, despite remote learning, counselors are available to meet. “Students, don’t hesitate to come to the school to talk to a counselor to help you deal with this tragedy,” said Oaks.

Oaks calls upon the public to pray for Ephraim Asiata, the teen who was injured during the shooting and is still in critical condition, saying, “Ephraim continues to struggle, but he fights on hour by hour. Please keep Ephraim in your thoughts and prayers.”

Here is a resource to better understand how to cope with tragedy.