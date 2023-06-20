SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Primary Children’s Hospital knows prom is a typical high school experience, but when you have cancer your high school experiences aren’t always typical. The Intermountain Health caregivers wanted teens receiving cancer treatments to be able to dress up and boogie down, so on Saturday, June 17, they brought prom to them.

“Cancer robs our patients of so many typical life experiences as they go through treatment, and our team knew that a prom, right here at Primary Children’s, would be a great opportunity to try to rectify that,” said Dan Mangelson, pediatric cancer services director at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. “The night was so special for all of us.”

Patients aged 15 and up were given the opportunity to don formal attire and get pampered with special salon services before they were swept away to a magical gala. Cancer center caregivers converted a hospital conference room, and provided food, photographers, and a photo booth for the teens to experience their special night in style. Doctors, nurses, and other care professionals spent the evening trying to keep up with their energetic young patients.

“The kids loved it, It’s been really fun. It’s nice to leave from the ICU and they have moved heaven and earth to be able to bring my daughter here, with respiratory therapists and her nurse is here and nurses that she has spent time in the clinic with, she’s been able to take pictures with and have great experiences,” says Kim Tillotson, whose twin daughters attended. Her daughter Abigail is receiving treatment at Primary Children’s.

“This hasn’t always been the easiest thing for her,” Tillotson said. “Something positive that comes from something that’s been really hard is always welcome in our home and our family and it’s been fun to see them let lose and be teenagers again. You forget sometimes when the are battling everything and their hair is falling out and they are sick, they are still teenagers they want to do teenage stuff they still want to be a part of what everybody else gets to do.”

Courtesy Intermountain Health – Primary Children’s Hospital

Primary Children’s pediatric oncology treats up to 35 children each day in their inpatient facilities and an additional 60 patients daily needing outpatient services. In early 2024, Primary Children’s will begin cancer services at their second campus in Lehi which is currently under construction.