Primary Children’s, other hospitals put on lockdown after man makes threats, police say

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple Utah hospitals were put on lockdown after police said a man made threats against them.

Unified police tracked down and arrested Terek Wesley Fleming, 21, of Midvale.

Police said on October 22, 2019, Fleming began making threats to “shoot a children’s hospital as well as harm others.”

According to police, the report originated in Ephraim in Sanpete County, and other local agencies were notified about threats as well.

As of the result of the threats, Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City was on lockdown for 13 hours, Sanpete Hospital was on heightened security.

Fleming was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on charges of terroristic threats and threats of violence. Police said additional charges are pending.

