Primary Children’s Hospital gives thousands of life-saving devices to Utah and Idaho families

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital has given away thousands of life-saving devices to Utah and Idaho families.

The donations are part of the Hold on to Dear Life injury-prevention program and the countless lives it has helped save. The program is celebrating its 30th year.

4,200 helmets, booster seats, and other safety devices have been sent to families in the region.

Jessica Strong, Primary Children’s Community Health Manager, said, “The pandemic forced us to cancel our child safety public events during 2020, so we had to find new ways to distribute Hold On To Dear Life materials to families who needed them,”

The pandemic caused more people to start spending time outdoors. Primary Children’s hospital saw an opportunity to help people stay safe while participating in outside activities.

According to a press release sent to ABC4 News: The Hospital partnered with 167 Intermountain Healthcare pediatricians, rural family providers, and community organizations in Utah and Burley, Idaho, and sent helmets and other safety devices to distribute to families in their communities.

“The results have exceeded our expectations,” Strong said. “Thanks to the support of Intermountain Foundation at Primary Children’s Hospital, and partnerships with clinics and community organizations, families received 4,200 life-saving devices and 19,000 safety and emotional wellness guides to help them keep children safe.”

In celebration fo the Hold on to Dear life 30th anniversary in 2020 Primary Children’s caregivers gave:

180 ATV helmets to people in rural Utah and Idaho communities

Distributed 650 bike helmets statewide

Distributed more than 700 booster seats to parents of young children

Helped parents and young teens identify their feelings by giving away more than 4,000 feeling wheel magnets.

Raised awareness of heatstroke and drowning by distributing more than 800 baby Safety Snap lanyards and 1,700 Water Watcher lanyards.

Partnered with community organizations to provide 170 free life jackets that make swimming safer for kids.

Helped with educating families about safety by distributing 15,000 items such as safety flyers and stickers.

In 2021, the hospital will pilot virtual car seat checks to continue supporting parents and their children during the pandemic safely. Virtual car seat checks help parents learn whether their car seats are correctly installed and properly fitted to the child without coming to the hospital.

“We applaud Hold On To Dear Life’s 30 years of successes as an evidence-based and effective injury prevention program that has helped families keep children healthy and safe,” said Katy Welkie, RN, CEO of Primary Children’s Hospital and Vice President of Intermountain Children’s Health

“This is a tremendous accomplishment, and an important part of Intermountain Healthcare’s ambitious goal to build the nation’s model health system for children in the Intermountain West,” Welkie said. “We look forward to expanding Hold On To Dear Life to families throughout the Intermountain West as part of this goal, and to saving lives in the decades to come.”