UTAH (ABC4) – 2022’s Pride Week starts on Sunday, just one day before Memorial Day. The week, lasting until June 5, will spark a celebration of Utah’s LGBTQ+ community.

There are 14 different events being held over 8 days, according to Utah Pride Center, and they say this year’s Pride Week will have more festival space, more food vendors and a longer parade route.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the last Pride celebration happened in 2019, making this year’s celebration three years awaited.

Utah Pride Center says that, this year, they are “making up for lost time” with 14 events and activities.

To kick off the weekend, the Rainbow Rally & Glow March will begin at sunset on Friday night (June 3, 8:30 p.m.). The march will be going from the Utah State Capitol to Washington Square in Salt Lake City, with music and “rousing calls for equality, representation and appreciation of Utah’s LGBTQ+ community members.

Utah Pride Center states that the community’s voices will be challenging discrimination, speaking up about LGBTQ+ book banning, “Don’t Say Gay” laws, trans athletes rights, gay and B+ women’s issues, the erasing of bisexual, pansexual and queer history and transgender healthcare coverage. Attendees may dress in glow garb, and glow stick accessories will be available for purchase on site.

The schedule will be as follows:

Celebration Begins – 8:30 p.m.

Rainbow Rally – 9 p.m.

Rainbow Glow March – 9:30 p.m.

Rainbow Glow Rooftop After Party – 10 p.m.

See a map of the march route below:

(Courtesy of Utah Pride Center)

Among the main events, the Utah Pride Festival is expecting 60,000+ attendees over two days. The event will be held at Washington Square (451 South State Street) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 4 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The festival will have food trucks on 500 S and the “Volunteer Village” at Liberty Square.

The Utah Pride Center says they will be providing more drink stations, more entrance gates and more exhibitor booths this year. According to their website, the Utah Pride Festival is the largest Pride celebration, per capita, in the western U.S. The festival will boast 4 stages, 5 lounges/gardens, 4 beer/drink stations, 30 food vendors, 4 entrance gates, 4 extra rush hour gates (Sunday 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. only), 300+ exhibitor booths and more.

Admission to the festival is as follows:

Multi-Day Passes: $25 – $250

Group Bonus Packs: $40 – $300

One Day Youth: $10

One Day Adult: $15

The early bird discounts last until May 31, 2022.

See below for a map of the Utah Pride Festival.

(Courtesy of Utah Pride Center)

And to finish off the weekend, the Utah Pride Parade will be held Sunday morning (June 5) at 10 a.m. The event will take up 13 blocks of Downtown SLC, and the route was chosen to partially wrap around the Utah Pride Festival grounds by equal distances, according to the Utah Pride Center.

See below for a map of the parade route:

(Courtesy of Utah Pride Center)

You may click here for a list of other events/celebrations happening throughout the week.

Be safe and enjoy the festivities!