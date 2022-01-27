‘Pride in our past, eyes to the future’: City of Clearfield celebrating its 100th birthday

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – Clearfield City is celebrating its 100th birthday with a new city logo and a new police badge and patch.

The upgraded, centennial city logo was designed with help from two Clearfield High School students. Both students submitted artwork in the city’s centennial logo contest and the final logo is a combination of both submissions.

Courtesy: City of Clearfield

The Clearfield Police Department also unveiled a new badge and patch in honor of 100 years of service.

Courtesy: Clearfield City

The city’s 100th birthday celebration will include a time capsule ceremony, and Clearfield’s biggest 4th of July celebration since its inception.

Clearfield city is located in Davis County and was established in 1922 and currently has about 32,000 residents.