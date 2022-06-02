HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – Amber DeBirk has considered herself an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community for years, but this year she wanted to do more. She became a Project Rainbow Liaison, lending out rainbow flags to people in her community to put in their yards during Pride Month.

But on Thursday she didn’t put up new flags… she’s replaced them. DeBirk said someone stole seven of the flags in her neighborhood. Elena Leppard’s was one of the houses first hit.

“We want everyone that comes by our house to feel like they can be themselves, that they are loved and seen as they are. And we want this to be an inclusive place,” said Leppard.

While Amber said she was disappointed, this incident has brought her neighborhood together and made them even stronger.

“I’m not going to back down. I want to be an example for my daughters, for our neighbors,” said DeBirk.

DeBirk’s family got to work, making more flags and suggesting people in the area take extra precautions like putting the flags near their doorbell cameras and bringing in the flags at night.

There’s no guarantee the flags won’t get stolen again, but DeBirk says nothing will stop her from replacing them each time.

A police report has been filed, but authorities say they have no leads at this time.