SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah mother says she is heartbroken after some vandals tore down a flag that means so much to her and her family. Out of concern for her family’s safety, she asked ABC4 to conceal her identity and only use her first name, Tonya.

Tonya said she knew putting a rainbow flag up in her Sugarhouse neighborhood was risky, but she needed to do it.

“We have a family member that flying that flag means something to and we just wanted representation in the neighborhood,” said Tonya.

Tonya said that representation was destroyed over President’s Day Weekend after someone bent the flagpole and ripped part of the flag off. Feeling violated and fearful, Tonya said she wishes she could sit down with the person who did this and explain to them what this flag means to her family.

“Especially to the youth in this state because of the high suicide rates among LGBTQ teens that I’m very familiar with,” said Tonya.

Tonya said she doesn’t know if that person will ever hear her message, but she said they will see her message again soon, with a new flag going in its place.

“We still need to show people that we are here and we are inclusive. And if we don’t put it back up, then the other person wins and their messages are louder than ours,” said Tonya.

Tonya said she knows of at least one other person who was hit that same weekend, not far from where she lives.