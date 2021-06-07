Pride festivities draw thousands for Sunday march in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Last year, Pride Festivities were shelved during the pandemic.

Not this year.

“We are so excited to just be with our friends. Be with family. See these young people, see people who’ve been here at the first march that started up here at the Capitol 30 years ago. It’s incredible,” says Rob Moolman with Utah Pride Center. “I’m incredibly emotional.”

On Sunday, thousands of people stood under the June sun – their colors spreading over the grounds of the State Capitol.

“We are celebrating the beautiful spectrum of your souls,” says Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake City Mayor, as she stood on the steps before the crowd.

“Who you truly are. Who you were born to be. We want to celebrate you for it, and I’m proud of you for coming together,” she adds.

