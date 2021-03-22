Price community invites children to Easter egg hunt

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Times are changing and many are eager to engage back within their communities.

As COVID-19 numbers decline, and vaccinations rocket, many are planning for celebration., one of them being individuals from Price City.

On April 3, the Price Youth Council is planning a community Easter egg hunt. The event will place at Washington Park starting 12 p.m.

According to officials, the hunt will be divided up into sections for various age groups and prizes will be given by local businesses.

Price Youth Council states that each unique prize will be found within many of their ‘prize eggs’.

“Come enjoy a giant Easter egg hunt for all! Prizes will be awarded,” they chime.

Following COVID-19 regulations, the event requires masks.

Officials say all ages are welcome to hone in on the fun.