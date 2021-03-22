WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Price community invites children to Easter egg hunt

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Times are changing and many are eager to engage back within their communities.

As COVID-19 numbers decline, and vaccinations rocket, many are planning for celebration., one of them being individuals from Price City.

On April 3, the Price Youth Council is planning a community Easter egg hunt. The event will place at Washington Park starting 12 p.m.

According to officials, the hunt will be divided up into sections for various age groups and prizes will be given by local businesses.

Price Youth Council states that each unique prize will be found within many of their ‘prize eggs’.

“Come enjoy a giant Easter egg hunt for all! Prizes will be awarded,” they chime.

Following COVID-19 regulations, the event requires masks.

Officials say all ages are welcome to hone in on the fun.

May be an image of one or more people and text that says 'PRICE YOUTH COUNCIL COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT Come enjoy a giant Easter egg hunt for all! Prizes will be awarded! MASKS REQUIRED WHEN: SATURDAY, APRIL 3 @ 12 PM WHERE: WASHINGTON PARK WHO: ALL AGES! 101 Sections of the park will be divided up for the different age groups. Prizes given by our local businesses will be found within many of our prize eggs!'

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts