Preventing Theft: tips on protecting your trailer

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Do you know what you have to do in order to prevent trailer theft?

As spring approaches, community members are out and about and so are their trailers! On March 7, the Provo Police Department is sharing tips on how to protect those very trailers and how to be prepared in case theft is to occur.

According to the department since the beginning of 2019, more than 20 trailers have been stolen out of Provo.

“Trailer theft has rapidly increased throughout Utah County so Provo Police Department, with the help of Provo Channel 17, put together this Public Service Announcement,” they share. “Here are a few tips to prevent your trailer from getting stolen.”

Always lock your box trailer.

2. It is always best to park in your own secure parking area, do not park on the street.