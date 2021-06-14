Preventing heat related risks with Dr. Andy Dorais, adventure guru

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As Utah continues to experience record-breaking high temperatures, doctor and well-known adventure junkie Andy Dorais joins ABC4 to discuss a pressing concern: the heat and the risks running alongside it.

According to the emergency medicine physician, this historic heat wave has the potential to bring extreme dangers into our daily routine, without us even realizing it.

One risk Dorais brings attention to is heat stroke. Dorais states that the first signs to heat stroke are aligned with heat exhaustion. He states that signs to look for are confusion, weakness and drowsiness.

If a person begins to experience a build of muscle cramps, nausea or vomiting, Dorais says it is time to bring hydration into the mix.

“Anything you can do in that moment to remove that individual from the hot environment and begin to cool their core body temperature is essential,” he advises.

When it comes to preventing this risk, Dorais shares it is best to stay indoors, preferably in an environment with air conditioning, and to those running errands, it is recommended to complete them before the middle of the day.

“Approach your day hydrated. Bring water or some beverage with you and then maybe also wear loose fitting clothing and sunscreen and wide brim hats. Anything we can do to limit our exposure to the sun,” he adds.

According to the doctor, paying attention to all those little things and utilizing them are what helps prevent a big risk.

Graduating from the University of Utah, Dorais is an emergency medicine physician in Salt Lake City and has been in practice between six to 10 years. He is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Intermountain Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.

When he is not working, he can be found adventuring high peaks and gliding icy slopes.

“Andy grew up in Indiana, but now resides in Salt Lake City with his wife and two sons. He was inspired by the mountains as a boy and is now trying to make up for lost time by skiing as much as possible. He believes in a light and fast approach, mainly because that allows for more skiing and thus more fun as well as for more time at home with family,” describes Sportiva, an outdoor sports equipment manufacturer, which Dorias is an active ambassador for.

According to the adventure junkie, his proudest accomplishments include:

1. Climbing and skiing the DC on Mount Rainier car to car in 3:57 (former speed record)

2. Skiing the “Teton Trifecta” with a night time ski descent of the Grand Teton

3. Climbing Liberty Ridge and skiing the Emmon’s car to car in 7:07

4. Climbing and skiing the Grand Teton car-to-car in 5:17 (current speed record with skis)

5. Raising two incredible boys, Lars and Teague, with his wife, Jessie