VERNAL, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Vernal woman charged with aggravated murder and second-degree child abuse will appear in court for the first time Tuesday.

In a news briefing Sunday morning, police say they arrested 24-year-old- Mckenley Yadon, also known as Mckenley Stout, last Thursday, May 23rd and booked her with aggravated murder and second-degree child abuse.

More than a week prior to her arrest, Yadon's three-year-old stepdaughter was rushed to Ashley Regional Medical Center clinging to life.

According to an affidavit, a 911 call was placed from Yardon's home and the responding officer found markings and bruising on the 3-year-old not consistent with the call.

The Vernal girl passed away after arriving at the hospital and an autopsy concluded she died as a result of asphyxia due to smothering.

In the probable cause statement, Yadon admitted to smothering the child and told investigators she had been thinking about it for two or three days.

An obituary for Arianna Rose Stout was posted to Ashleyvalleyfuneralhome.com in March.

WATCH HERE (Stream courtesy Channel V6):

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.