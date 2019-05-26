Local News

Press conference: Vernal woman charged in death of 3-year-old stepdaughter

Investigation began with the toddlers 'suspicious' death, police say

By:
Posted: May 23, 2019 / 04:51 PM MDT / Updated: May 26, 2019 / 02:26 PM MDT

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Vernal woman charged with aggravated murder and second-degree child abuse will appear in court for the first time Tuesday. 

In a news briefing Sunday morning, police say they arrested 24-year-old- Mckenley Yadon, also known as Mckenley Stout, last Thursday, May 23rd and booked her with aggravated murder and second-degree child abuse.

More than a week prior to her arrest, Yadon's three-year-old stepdaughter was rushed to Ashley Regional Medical Center clinging to life.

According to an affidavit, a 911 call was placed from Yardon's home and the responding officer found markings and bruising on the 3-year-old not consistent with the call.

The Vernal girl passed away after arriving at the hospital and an autopsy concluded she died as a result of asphyxia due to smothering.

In the probable cause statement, Yadon admitted to smothering the child and told investigators she had been thinking about it for two or three days.

An obituary for Arianna Rose Stout was posted to Ashleyvalleyfuneralhome.com in March.

WATCH HERE (Stream courtesy Channel V6):

 

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Hogle Zoo exhibit 'Washed Ashore' made from ocean garbage

Complaint asks for the immediate suspension of the University of Utah's research on animals

Utah transgender advocate worries about HUD rule's affect on homeless trans youth

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Local News Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • Inside Utah Politics watchdog group

    Inside Utah Politics watchdog group

  • Logan Police searching for 5-year-old girl last seen at 2 a.m.Saturday

    Logan Police searching for 5-year-old girl last seen at 2 a.m.Saturday

  • Victim in fatal crash on I- 215 identified as West Valley City man

    Victim in fatal crash on I- 215 identified as West Valley City man

  • RAW VIDEO: Vehicle fully-engulfed following crash on I-215 in West Valley City

    RAW VIDEO: Vehicle fully-engulfed following crash on I-215 in West Valley City

  • RSL beats Atlanta on last-second shot by Savarino

    RSL beats Atlanta on last-second shot by Savarino

  • Our newest American neighbors

    Our newest American neighbors

  • Pedophiles hunting kids through apps

    Pedophiles hunting kids through apps

  • New privacy rules for genealogy DNA website could hamper cold cases

    New privacy rules for genealogy DNA website could hamper cold cases

  • I-84 murder suspect arrested

    I-84 murder suspect arrested

  • Cottonwood rallies to win 5A baseball title, 6-5

    Cottonwood rallies to win 5A baseball title, 6-5

  • Pleasant Grove walks off against Lone Peak, 5-4

    Pleasant Grove walks off against Lone Peak, 5-4

  • How long will cookout leftovers last?

    How long will cookout leftovers last?

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit
PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

Big Race - INDY /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss