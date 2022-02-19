President’s Day Weekend forecast packs a snowy punch

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy President’s Day Weekend, Utah! We’ve got a little bit of something for everyone in the weather forecast as we trek toward the holiday. Our weekend kicks off with clear skies and plenty of sunshine, thanks to the high pressure ridge over the state. Temperatures will climb above average in comparison to seasonal norms, and you can expect the low 50s along the Wasatch Front, with upper 40s and low 50s expected statewide. Southern Utah will see daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s with an abundance of sun. Dry conditions are expected Saturday, and while high pressure may allow for inversion haze to build, air quality in northern Utah valleys is expected to stay in the clean category. Saturday is a great day to enjoy outdoor activities, as a weather shift will start to become noticeable as we hit Sunday.

Sunday is a bit of a transition day for the Beehive state, and temperatures will remain mild, but you will still see some changes. Increasing clouds are expected throughout the day, especially in the North, and southerly winds will increase ahead of an approaching storm system and cold front. Winds from the south often help transport warmer air, so daytime highs will remain above average. Expect mostly cloud skies to close the day, and some valley rain and mountain snow could kick off the storm late Sunday.

The core of the storm ramps up into President’s Day, as a cold front sweeps into the state, dropping temperatures quickly and delivering a band of snow moving from North to Snow. The snow will start overnight and deliver a nice winter wallop to our mountains, and bring accumulating snow to several valleys. Active skies will stick around for President’s Day and winter travel conditions w ill return, so plan accordingly if you are going to be on the roads, whether it’s mountain or valley routes. The storm will bring some wrap around lingering snow showers Tuesday to Northern Utah, as another storm, an upper level low delivers rain and snow to the Central and Southern half of the state Tuesday into Wednesday.

Be sure to stay tuned for expected mountain and valley snow totals as we near the holiday. Stay ahead of the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!