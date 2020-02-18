Presidents Day: Veteran barbers offer free haircuts to service members

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s the first time local veterans – who are now barbers – are providing free haircuts to service members as a way to thank them for their service and a way to bridge the gap between veterans of older and younger generations.

“We gave some, some gave all,” said Joshua Sanchez, owner of Westend Barbers in West Valley. “To be able to be a vet and have someone sit in your chair, it’s really eye-opening because they feel like they are talking to a brother.”

Sanchez and his coworker, Jordan Bateman, are both veterans, and the men say it’s the first time they’ve set up a free barbershop for those who have served.

John Hutchins is a Navy veteran and Monday, he went to the Magna Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 7398 for his free haircut from Bateman.

“We weren’t welcomed as veterans back in Vietnam era and now, they’ve made the changes and people realize that we’ve done our job and we’ve served,” Hutchins said.

Barber Jordan Bateman gives Navy veteran John Hutchins a free haircut.

Owner of Westend Barbers Josh Sanchez gives Marine Corp. veteran Donald Rawley a free haircut.

Inside the Magna VFW Post 7398, Josh Sanchez and Jordan Bateman give veterans free haircuts.

“I joined on my 17th birthday and I was in Vietnam three months later,” said Donald Rawley, a Marine Corp. veteran. “I got shot through my shoulder and after I recovered from that, and I was in service about three months and I got shot in the spin.”

Rawley’s injuries ended his service.

While it’s been years since Rawley and Hutchins served, they say it’s nice to be recognized for their service and for the opportunity to talk with barbers who understand.

