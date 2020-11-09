Presidential Race: Hinckley Institute discusses where we go from here

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – All major news networks called the presidential race over the weekend.

Joe Biden will become the next President of the United States.

Morgan Lyon Cotti from the Hinckley Institute of Politics joined Good Morning Utah to break down the presidential race, where we go from here, and how Utah’s 4th Congressional District Race between incumbent Ben McAdams and Republican Challenger, Burgess Owens is shaping up.

