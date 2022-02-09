President Biden names 2 Salt Lake City teachers as recipients for nations highest honor for science, math educators

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – FEBRUARY 05: Pupils at Williamwood High School attend a biology class on February 5, 2010 in Glasgow, Scotland. As the UK gears up for one of the most hotly contested general elections in recent history it is expected that that the economy, immigration, the NHS and education are likely to form the basis of many of the debates. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – Two Salt Lake City teachers have been honored with presidential awards for excellence in mathematics and science teaching.

President Biden named 117 teachers, mentors, and mentoring organizations as recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) and Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM).

On Tuesday, Heidi Boogert, a third grade teacher at Highland Park Elementary in Salt Lake City and Jennifer Carver-Hunter, a fifth grade teacher at Mountain View Elementary in Salt Lake City were named as recipients of the PAEMST.

“I am deeply appreciative of the inspiration that America’s teachers and mentors provide every day to support the next generation of STEM professionals,” President Biden said in a press release. “The dedication these individuals and organizations have demonstrated to prepare students for careers in STEM fields, during what has been a difficult time for teachers, students, and families, plays a huge role in American innovation and competitiveness. The work that teachers and mentors do ensures that our Nation’s children are able to unlock — for themselves and all of us – a world of possibilities.”

This award is the nation’s highest honor for teachers of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM, including Computer Science).

The award recognizes teachers who have “deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas,” a press release states.