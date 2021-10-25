Preparing your yard for fall? Here’s how to stay safe

For many beginners, building a full garden in the backyard may seem overwhelming. Luckily, herbs can be grown indoors, regardless of how much space you have, positioned by a windowsill or under grow lights in your kitchen.

UTAH (ABC4) – As fall kicks into full gear, many homeowners will be planning to prune trees and tame overgrown shrubbery. These outdoor projects can present many dangers and if you’re not careful, they can even be fatal.

Rocky Mountain Power is offering safety tips to ensure your yard projects stay safe and successful for you and your family.

“Now is a great time to prune any trees that could cause trouble once the storms start coming in,” said Jeremy Gee, Rocky Mountain Power’s health and safety manager. “Winter storms bringing down branches is a big cause of power outages. Check around your property if any trees or branches could harm power lines if they fell. Some preventive work now could save more headaches and power outages later.”

When pruning trees, never place any pruning tools or ladders near power lines. Rocky Mountain says the best practice is to keep yourself and anything you’re handling at least 10 feet away from overhead power lines.

If you see a tangled branch lying on or near a power line, do not attempt to remove it. Instead, contact Rocky Mountain at 1-888-221-7070 and they will happily and safely remove it for you.

Electrical safety tips to keep top of mind when working in the yard:

When working, use only wooden or fiberglass ladders to avoid conducting an electric shock.

Make sure electrical outlets are equipped with a ground fault circuit interrupter which is designed to disconnect automatically if the tools touches any water.

When cleaning gutters, stay clear of any overhead electrical wires that may be present.

Enlist a helping hand when installing a satellite dish.

Plant trees and shrubbery away from meters, switching cabinets or boxed transformers.

If your project involves digging, it’s critical to make sure underground power lines are correctly located and marked before digging. Call 811 if you’d like to locate and mark underground utilities for free.

Following these safety tips will ensure your yard stays beautiful while your family stays safe and healthy. To check out more safety tips, click here.