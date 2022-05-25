UTAH (ABC4) – How does Utah prepare for a potential active shooter situation?

In Utah County, the sheriff’s office offers a class for teachers, administrators and other school staff who want to be prepared for these types of situations

The class is called the Teacher’s Academy and it’s typically offered yearly.

It teaches staff what to do in certain scenarios.

Participants also learn first aid measures and how to handle a gun.

In Utah, teachers are allowed to carry firearms in their classroom as long as they are concealed.