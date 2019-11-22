Pregnant woman flown to hospital after crash in Bluffdale

Live Now
BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A pregnant woman was flown to the hospital in serious condition after a crash Thursday.

The crash happened on 14850 South Redwood road when police say a vehicle heading eastbound entering on to Redwood Road failed to yield the right of way to a southbound truck.

The truck reportedly hit a minivan and then went on two wheels, lost control, went into the northbound lane and hit an SUV trapping a pregnant young woman in that vehicle.

Officials say they do not see any indication of speeding as a result of the crash but that is still yet to be determined.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The pregnant woman who was flown to the University Hospital is undergoing treatment.

Police say roads were shut down for several hours as they worked to clear the crash.

