Pregnant Kanarraville woman struggles to keep up with flash flooding

KANARRAVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Several inches of rain came through Kanarraville Wednesday morning and water isn’t the only thing flooding Mary Ellen Billings’ home.

“I’ve cried so much this morning I don’t know if I can cry anymore,” she says.

Emotions are high after Billings lost several piglets and chickens following a flash flood that destroyed parts of her farm just a couple of weeks ago. Then she woke up to more damage Wednesday morning.

“The insulation under our house is ruined, our HVAC is ruined under there, I spent about $5,000 on the last flood probably more than that, on this one is going to have to happen,” says Billings.

Billings says she feels helpless and is four days past due on her pregnancy, a result of stress.

“This is just a big mess and this is my second flood and I’m too pregnant for this crap,” she says.

She’s tried mitigation, but living next to a culvert is just leaving her with more problems and her family can only help so much.

“My 76-year-old mother, who has a heart condition, my husband’s on the road truck driving 6 days a week, and then pregnant me,” she says.

Billings says thankfully, her community stepped up to help.

“I was very grateful to see so many people come and help, and sand bag and pump out water, I’m looking at what’s still left, but I’m grateful that it’s not as worse as it was,” she says.

For now, she can only push through the next few days, with a newborn on the way and more work to be done in her home and on her farm.

Billings set up a GoFundMe click here if you want to donate.