PPE Push Pack program launched to help small business jump start COVID-19 transition

In this March 24, 2020 file photo, stacks of medical supplies are housed at the Jacob Javits Center that will become a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert announced the launch of the “PPE Push Pack” program to support small businesses in the transition to “moderate risk” COVID-19 protocols Monday.

Through a public/private partnership, officials say the program provides a free, one-week supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to sole proprietors and businesses with less than 50 employees across the state.

“The ability for businesses to obtain and utilize personal protective equipment for their employees is critical in helping Utahns get back to work and stay at work,” Gov. Gary R. Herbert said. “As Utah moves into the stabilization phase, using PPE to protect businesses and those they serve is a vital element of our recovery. This program is intended to jump start that transition while businesses line up long-term supplies.”

The Utah Leads Together plan encourages telework wherever possible during the high-risk, moderate-risk, and even low-risk phases, but also recognizes that telework is not possible in all sectors of Utah’s economy.

Officials say PPE is crucial to preventing infections in workplaces that cannot operate remotely, including those in the retail, personal care, and hospitality industries.

PPE Push Packs include masks, hand sanitizer, and possibly gloves or other items, depending on the type of business, according to officials. They added that contents may vary depending on state inventory and will be available for pick-up at locations in each county.

Because PPE Push Packs are provided on a one-time basis, businesses are recommended to establish vendor relationships to allow them continued access to PPE going forward and to buy local where possible. You can find a list of local PPE vendors here.

“This program is a testament to the power of public/private collaboration,” said Derek Miller, president, and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber, and chair of the Economic Response Task Force. “Several Utah organizations – such as ICON Fitness – have already stepped up and donated to the effort, significantly increasing the State’s capacity to support small businesses in need of PPE resources. We encourage other large companies that are ordering PPE to donate a portion of their supplies to support small businesses as well.”

Businesses can request PPE Push Packs or ask questions here. Medical and dental offices are ineligible for PPE Push Packs and should consult their local Health Department for PPE support. Officials say businesses that request a PPE Push Pack will receive a reply within 48 hours.

In the long term, officials are encouraging businesses in need of PPE (including masks, sanitizer, disinfectant, and other items) are encouraged to purchase these supplies from local Utah vendors.

Utah vendors with PPE to sell can submit a request to be listed on the site, according to officials.

Individuals and businesses can help by donating PPE.