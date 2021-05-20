Power Shutoff watch issued for Iron, Washington counties

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents in southwestern Utah area being warned of possible power shutoffs amid high winds and elevated fire conditions.

Rocky Mountain Power has issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff watch for areas in Iron and Washington counties as they are “closely monitoring weather conditions.”

This will remain in effect for 48 hours, through Thursday and Friday.

“The safety of the communities we serve is our top priority and issuing a Public Safety Power Shutoff watch gives our customers some time to prepare ahead of a potential outage,” says Curtis Mansfield, senior vice president of operations. “Our meteorologist and emergency management teams have monitored this evolving weather system for several days and recent updates by the National Weather Service has us prepared to respond in the event of any outages caused by the incoming high winds.”

About 680 customers have been notified of the shutoff watch through phone calls, email, and text messages. If you live in the area, Rocky Mountain Power says you will continue to receive notifications before a Public Safety Power Shutoff, or if the watch is canceled.

Cedar City, Enterprise, Dixie, and Milford are under the watch.

Rocky Mountain Power says it is taking additional safety precautions by directing additional restoration personnel and resources to monitor weather impact on the system. In the event of a power outage, employees will inspect lines and facilities for safety before power is restored. This could result in longer outages.

A Public Safety Power Shutoff, according to Rocky Mountain Power, is a proactive measure to mitigate wildfire risk amid hazardous fire weather conditions. That includes low humidity, dry vegetation, and sustained high winds and elevated counts on key weather indexes.

Those thresholds could be met in Iron and Washington counties Thursday and possibly into Friday.

Rocky Mountain Power is encouraging you to have a plan and be prepared. If you have any non-emergency questions about the Public Safety Power Shutoff watch, you can call Rocky Mountain Power at 1-888-221-7070.

For additional information, visit Rocky Mountain Power. For your latest Pinpoint Weather forecast, click here.